Oceans Of Slumber Releases New Music Video "The Colors Of Grace"

Mere week after the release of their last video, "The Adorned Fathomless Creation," Texan doom metal outfit Oceans Of Slumber has unleashed another music video, this time for the song, "The Colors Of Grace." You can check it out below. The song, which features a guest appearance from Antimatter's Mick Moss, comes from their upcoming self-titled album, which will be released through Century Media Records on September 4th.