Stryper Posts New Lyric Video "Make Love Great Again" Online
Christian heavy metal pioneers Stryper has uploaded a new lyric video for the song, "Make Love Great Again." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Even The Devil Believes," which is scheduled to be released through Frontiers Music Srl on September 4th.
"We’re incredibly happy to write a new chapter in the book of Stryper," says vocalist/guitarist Michael Sweet, who has served as the band’s primary songwriter since its inception in 1983. "This album was recorded during the pandemic, and I believe the message pertains to the times we are living in so perfectly. It’s a recording of hope and inspiration and a light in the darkest of times."
