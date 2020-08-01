Curses Premiere New Single “Amethyst”
Curses premiere their new single and visualizer clip called “Amethyst” ahead of next week’s release of their new record, “Chapter II: Bloom“. The album will hit stores next Friday, August 07th via SharpTone Records.
Comment the group of this new advance track:
“‘Amethyst‘ is about the loss of one’s maternal creator. It explores the immense beauty that can be found beneath the throes of grief and connects it to the sublime reality of the natural world. Even after death, our loved ones continue to live within us through the memories we’ve created, the everpresent love we will always feel, and the perspectives we’ve inherited.”
