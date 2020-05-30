Hear The Contortionist’s Singer Micheal Lessard Guest On JIA's New Single “Become”
The Contortionist singer Michael Lessard guests on Jia‘s new track, “Become“. You can stream the single and music video for it below.
Say Jia about it:
“‘Become‘ is the second in a series of singles for which we collaborated with guest artists. This track blends rhythmic complexity and ominous harmony with haunting melodies that float above the industrial instrumental.”
