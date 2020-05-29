Lamb Of God Premiere New Single “Routes” - Testament Singer Chuck Billy Guests
The June 19th arrival of Lamb Of God‘s self-titled tenth studio full-length is still a few weeks out, but the wait for more new music from it isn’t. The band have just premiered a new single from that outing called “Routes“. Testament's Chuck Billy lends his voice to this new song.
