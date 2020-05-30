Imperial Triumphant Premiere New Single & Music Video “Rotted Futures”

Imperial Triumphant premiere their new music video for their track “Rotted Futures“. It’s the first single to arrive from the group’s new full-length “Alphaville“, which Century Media plan to release on July 31st.

Speaking of the album, the band stated:

“No one knows what the future shall look like. Well, some might know the shape of things to come. Some will bet on it. Perhaps we’re living it. Perhaps it will be quite different. If we had a special looking glass that could reveal millennia of repeated timelines we might observe big dreams for a bright future, built upon systemic shifts that eventually fall. Behold the future.”