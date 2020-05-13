Onslaught Reveals New Album "Generation Antichrist" Details

UK Thrashers Onslaught will release their long awaited new album 'Generation Antichrist' through AFM Records on 7th August. The album was mixed by Grammy Award winning producer Daniel Bergstrand (Behemoth / In Flames / Meshuggah) at Dugout Studios - Uppsala, Sweden and is the follow up to the critically acclaimed "VI."

"Generation Antichrist" will be the ?rst album to feature new Onslaught vocalist Dave Garnett who has recently replaced long term frontman Sy Keeler.

Guitarist Nige Rockett comments:

"Wow, we’re stoked to ?nally get this new album ready to go, It’s been a huge challenge to get everything ?nalised in light of recent events around the the world. We’ve had to bend a few rules and do things in very unconventional ways to make it work, but we got it done.

"I gotta say this is one brutal fucking record and could be a real game-changer for the future of Onslaught, It’s a very earthy and extremely raw sounding album, we held back on the technology, with natural drums all round and i think Daniel Bergstrand did an unbelievable job on the mix.

"Everyone really stepped up to the plate massively on ‘Generation Antichrist’ but I have to single out our new vocalist Dave Garnett for smashing the vocals out of the park. It’s an unenviable task to follow in the big shoes of Sy Keeler but he’s made this album his own and in his own very cool style, iI’m sure he’s gonna be hugely popular with the fans!".

Track Listing:

1. Rise to Power

2. Strike Fast Strike Hard

3. Bow Down To The Clowns

4. Generation Antichrist

5. All Seeing Eye

6. Addicted To The Smell Of Death

7. Empires Fall

8. Religiousuicide

9. A Perfect Day To Die