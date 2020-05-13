Dystopia A.D. Premiere New Song "Plaguebringers" From Upcoming New Album "Rise of the Merciless"
Progressive/technical death metal duo Dystopia A.D. premiere a new single called "Plaguebringers". The song is taken from their album "Rise of the Merciless" which will be released in July.
Check out now "Plaguebringers" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Dystopia A.D. Premiere New Song 'Plaguebringers'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.