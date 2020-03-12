Nervosa Announces "A Decade Of Thrash" European Tour Dates
Band Photo: Nervosa (?)
The outstanding Brazilian thrash trio Nervosa is gracing Europe with their presence yet again! Their energetic, phenomenal live shows have been surpassing expectations ever since they first emerged on the Brazilian metal market in 2010. Be sure to catch them live and get ready to bang your head in one of the following cities:
A Decade of Thrash Metal 2020
09.07.20 RS – Novi Sad / Exit Festival
10.07.20 SK – Kosice / Collosseum *
11.07.20 CZ – Vizovice / Masters Of Rock
13.07.20 DE – Munich / Backstage Club *
14.07.20 AT – Vienna / Viper Room *
17.07.20 DE – Mannheim / 7er *
18.07.20 FR – Pagney-Derrière-Barine / Che Paulette *
21.07.20 UK – London / The Underworld *
22.07.20 UK – Bilston / The Robin 2 *
24.07.20 UK – Manchester / The Star & Garter *
26.07.20 BU – Plovdiv / Hills Of Rock
28.07.20 BE – Deinze / Elpee *
29.07.20 NL – Tilburg / Little Devil *
30.07.20 DE – Osnabrück / Bastard Club *
31.07.20 DE – Wacken / Wacken Open Air
01.08.20 FR – St Maurice de Gourdans / Sylak Open Air
02.08.20 IT – Le Puisor / Padova Metal Fest
* w/ Domination Inc

