Coffin Feeder (Aborted, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Porkchop Express" - Julien Truchan of Benighted Guests

Band Photo: Benighted (?)

Coffin Feeder has unleashed their latest single, “Porkchop Express,” now available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The deathcore collective - comprising members of Aborted, Leng Tch’e, and more - crafts their songs as tributes to classic action movies from the 80s and 90s.

As the title suggests, this track is a nod to John Carpenter’s 1986 cult favorite 'Big Trouble In Little China'. Adding to the intensity, Julien Truchan of Benighted delivers guest vocals on the song.

Frontman Sven de Caluwé (Aborted, etc.) shared his thoughts:

“We’re thrilled to be joining the ranks for Listenable Records for our debut full-length album Big Trouble that will be out somewhere next spring! Listenable has been the home of many quality acts throughout the years and also marked the beginnings of Aborted so in a way it’s like coming home For that nice sundae to tickle your tonsils. Get ready for a massive onslaught of blasts and grooves to run you over like a bulldozer. The whole thing has been mixed and mastered by the mighty Dave Otero (Aborted, Archspire, Cattle Decapitation, Shadow of Intent) so you know it’s gonna be finger licking good! Alongside that we have a few other very neat surprises, so stay tuned for more!”

“Big Trouble” track-list:

01 – “There will be Trouble”

02 – “Porkchop Express”

03 – “If It Bleeds”

04 – “The Destroyer”

05 – “Love At First Death”

06 – “Plain Zero”

07 – “OBEY”

08 – “Get To The Party”

09 – “Let Off Some Steam”

10 – “H.I.S.S.”

11 – “A Good Day To Die”

12 – “The Wrong Arm Of The Law”

For pre-orders, see listenable.net.

Coffin Feeder:

Vocals: Sven De Caluwe

Guitar/vocals: Bart Govers

Guitar/vocals: Jeroen Camerlynck

Bass: Jan Halbert

Drums: Siebe Hermans