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Silent Planet & Invent Animate Premiere “Return To One” From Their Upcoming Collaborative EP

posted Jan 23, 2025 at 3:37 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Silent Planet and Invent Animate have joined forces for their new collaborative track, “Return To One”. This song marks the beginning of a three-part narrative set to unfold on their upcoming joint EP, “Bloom In Heaven”. The album's release is scheduled for March 28th.

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