Silent Planet & Invent Animate Premiere “Return To One” From Their Upcoming Collaborative EP
Silent Planet and Invent Animate have joined forces for their new collaborative track, “Return To One”. This song marks the beginning of a three-part narrative set to unfold on their upcoming joint EP, “Bloom In Heaven”. The album's release is scheduled for March 28th.
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