Employed To Serve Premiere New Single & Music Video “Atonement” - Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos Guests

Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)

British metalcore act Employed To Serve have premiered their latest single, “Atonement,” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track features a guest appearance from Will Ramos of symphonic deathcore titans Lorna Shore and will appear on the band’s upcoming album, “Fallen Star,” slated for release on April 25th via Spinefarm Records.

David Brodsky (Cattle Decapitation, The Black Dahlia Murder) directed the accompanying music video for the song, which you can watch below. Ramos isn’t the only notable guest on “Fallen Star”—the album also features Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage and Serena Cherry of Svalbard.

Guitarist Sammy Urwin commented on the track:

“It can be interpreted in many ways. Imagine you’re trying to leave a relationship. That person is saying to you, ‘If you don’t want to be with me or have me in your life, then I’d rather see you go down the flames and be destroyed. It’s about severing a very toxic relationship, and people revealing their true colours. Rather than seeing you succeed, they’d rather see you go down.”

ocalist Justine Jones, Urwin’s spouse, shared:

“They’d rather see you burn.”

Continues Urwin: “This is basically a fuck you to them. To say, our revenge is still being here and still pushing forward. Make of that what you want. ‘Atonement‘ takes aim at those who try to lord their power over you. The only way to defeat these people is by rising above their behaviour and pushing forward on your own path. We wanted to lead with this single because it is the track that encompasses the ethos of Employed To Serve as a whole. We’re strong believers of working hard and not letting life and the negative people in it affect your goals and aspirations.”

Regarding the music video, it was filmed in Scranton, PA and includes subtle nods to the sitcom ‘The Office.’ Jones commented:

“The studio was a shrine to the show, and Dwight, which was fun to explore in between filming! We wanted to portray someone in power/authority trying to wear down their captive through aggression. I found it very hard to keep a straight face while choking out Sammy, by take 15 or so I got more into it as the jetlag and hot weather made me feel more unhinged…”

“Fallen Star” track-list:

01 – “Treachery”

02 – “Fallen Star”

03 – “Atonement” (feat. Will Ramos of Lorna Shore)

04 – “Breaks Me Down”

05 – “Familiar Pain”

06 – “Brother, Stand Beside Me”

07 – “Now Thy Kingdom Come”

08 – “Last Laugh” (feat. Serena Cherry of Svalbard)

09 – “Whose Side Are You On?” (feat. Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage)

10 – “The Renegades”

11 – “From This Day Forward”

Earlier this week, the band announced a UK headlining tour featuring support from Celestial Sanctuary and Burner. The tour dates are as follows:

04/21 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill

04/22 Glasgow, UK – The Cat House

04/23 Leeds, UK – The Key Club

04/24 Cardiff, UK – Clwb Ifor Bach

04/25 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington