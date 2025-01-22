Benediction Confirms New Album "Ravage Of Empires" Release Date And Artwork

British death metal legends, Benediction, have unveiled the cover of their upcoming new studio album, "Ravage Of Empires," which is due to be released on April 4, 2025, via Nuclear Blast Records. "Ravage Of Empires" will be the band's ninth full length since forming back in 1989 in Birmingham, England.

The year 2020 saw Benediction re-enter the stage with their eighth record, "Scriptures," after 12 years without releasing any new music. The album was a huge success and it was praised by fans and critics alike, also due to the return of long-time vocalist Dave Ingram.

Just like its predecessor, "Ravage Of Empires" was produced by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Sudio with cover artwork by Wolven Claw Artist. The album continues Benediction's flawless discography on Premier League level and promises to become one of 2025’s indisputable old school death metal highlights! Stand by for more info on the album and the pre-order, which will start soon.