Nachtblut Releases New Music Video "Stirb Langsam"

German dark metal masters Nachtblut have released the energetic "Stirb Langsam" [Eng: Die slowly] today, taken from their upcoming seventh studio album "Todschick" [Eng: Dead chic], which will be released on February 21, 2025 via Napalm Records.

At first glance, "Stirb Langsam" may seem like an exuberant party anthem and an ode to alcohol, but it quickly reveals itself as a sharp social critique of excessive drinking and binge culture. Despite its profound message, the track’s driving rhythm, catchy chorus, and, not least, Askeroth's distinctive vocals make it irresistibly engaging. The single is accompanied by an impressive music video that perfectly captures and enhances the song’s atmosphere.

Nachtblut on their new single "Stirb Langsam":

"The most intellectual drinking song the world has ever heard, with poetic forays into the masterpieces of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and Gotthold Ephraim Lessing. And, of course, in true Nachtblut fashion, behind the apparent drunkenness lies a razor-sharp message ... Because ‘Stirb Langsam’ is far more than just a drinking song – it only disguises itself as one."