Voice of Ruin Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Last Feast" From Upcoming New Album "Cold Epiphany"

Band Photo: Voice of Ruin (?)

Swiss melodic death and thrash metal band Voice of Ruin premiere a new single and music video by the name of "The Last Feast", taken from their upcoming new album "Cold Epiphany", which set for release on December 1st via Bandcamp.

Check out "The Last Feast" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comment the outfit:

“The Last Feast is clearly the most brutal song of our new record. We just wanted to write a banger and fast song with a catchy and melodic chorus. About the lyrics, The Last Feast is the condemned prisoner’s last meal in the death row.”



About the album as a whole the band adds:

“The writing process of this fourth album began at the end of 2020 and lasted until the end of last year. In fact we kept only 10 titles out of the 40 demos we had recorded. For the first time, our guitarist Nicolas took charge of production, recording and mixing and we are super happy with the result. Cold Epiphany is not a concept album but a blend of the best and heaviest music we have created over the last four years”.