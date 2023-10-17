Ch'ahom Premiere New Track "Knots Of Abhorrence"

Blackened death metal outfit Ch'ahom premiere a new single titled "Knots Of Abhorrence ", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores November 3 via Sentient Ruin.

Check out "Knots Of Abhorrence " streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Explain Ch'ahom:

"After having created impulsive, raw material, thus creating the basis to our sound we soon felt the need to build something greater upon that, to broaden our language into more insane, unhinged babbles.

To leave the sum of our parts behind and become something unique, to evoke something beyond the agreement with the rules of the genre itself, that was our goal when we set out to write our debut album. 'Knots of Abhorrence' is the result of that process."