OTTTO Premiere New Music Video For "Night Howlers"

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

OTTTO, featuring Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo's son Tye (also Suicidal Tendencies), among others, premiere a video for their track "Night Howlers."

Trujillo shared his thoughts on the video, directed by Mike Hatchett:

“It feels great to release the video for our song, ‘Night Howlers‘. Whenever we’ve played the Navajo Nation, the people have had so much passion and energy, we wanted to capture that in this video.”

Tye will be performing at two upcoming shows with Suicidal Tendencies while also fulfilling his duties with OTTTO. Following these shows, OTTTO plans to head into the studio to work on their next album.

w/ Suicidal Tendencies:

10/20 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

10/29 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amphitheater