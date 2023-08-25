U.D.O. Shares "Fight For The Right" Lyric Video; New Album "Touchdown" Out Today

Today, iconic German heavy metallers U.D.O. strike back with their new 13-track studio album, which was lauded by hard 'n' heavy press worldwide and thereby cements the fact that they're not only midfielders but definitely one of the main forerunners of the scene. But that's not all: "Touchdown" also marks the musical reunion of singer Udo Dirkschneider and bassist Peter Baltes (ex-Accept) who joined the U.D.O. ranks a few months ago, and to celebrate those happenings, the group have launched a lyric video for new song "Fight For The Right," which can be found on their new offering. It's an anti-war track that continues U.D.O.'s tradition of delivering heavy old-school riffing, this time garnished with a grand, classical music dominated guitar solo. Watch the visualisation by Ingo Spörl (Hard Media) below.

Released via Atomic Fire Records, the album was crafted with producer and mixing engineer Martin "Mattes" Pfeiffer at Redhead Studio (Wilhelmshaven, Germany) and mastered by Stefan Kaufmann at ROXX Studio (Solingen, Germany). The record includes a guest appearance by violinist Stefan Pintev on the closing track, and bass tracks were recorded by new member Baltes. Artwork was provided by Martin Häusler who was also responsible for shooting band photos in support of the new album campaign.