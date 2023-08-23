In This Moment Premiere New Single "Godmode" From Upcoming New Album

In This Moment, the multi-platinum alternative metal heavy-weights, premiere the title track of their forthcoming eighth studio album, "Godmode." Set to be released by BMG on October 27th, the album delves into uncharted sonic territories.





Vocalist Maria Brink shared her thoughts on the inspiration behind this specific track:

“The lyrics came from feeling powerful and tribal and entrancing. The fact that Chris [Howorth, guitarist/vocalist] gets me so much that I can literally send him a voicemail and he sends it back to me in music form shows how in tune we are. It’s been a long time since I screamed on an entire verse for a song. I wanted to release a bunch of stuff and it felt visceral.

We’re always striving for reinvention and growth. It’s been 10 years since our Blood album, and there’s been a lot of transitions happening, this year particularly, but it all felt so meant to be.”

Having recently concluded their summer tour alongside Motionless In White, Fit For A King, and From Ashes To New, the band is gearing up for their upcoming U.S. tour in November. This time, they will be hitting the road with Ice Nine Kills, Avatar, and New Years Day.

11/03 Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

11/04 Maplewood, MN – Myth Live (no Ice Nine Kills)

11/05 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater (no Ice Nine Kills)

11/07 Indianapolis, IN – Blue Ribbon Pavilion (Indiana Fairgrounds)

11/08 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/09 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

11/11- Green Bay, WI – EPIC Events Center (no Ice Nine Kills)

11/14 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Arena

11/16 Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

11/17 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

11/18 Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

11/20 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

11/21 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11/22 Reading, PA – Santander Arena

11/24 Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre

11/25 Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

11/28 Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/30 Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

12/01 Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena

12/02 Wheeling, WV – Wesbanco Arena