In This Moment Premiere New Single "Godmode" From Upcoming New Album
In This Moment, the multi-platinum alternative metal heavy-weights, premiere the title track of their forthcoming eighth studio album, "Godmode." Set to be released by BMG on October 27th, the album delves into uncharted sonic territories.
Vocalist Maria Brink shared her thoughts on the inspiration behind this specific track:
“The lyrics came from feeling powerful and tribal and entrancing. The fact that Chris [Howorth, guitarist/vocalist] gets me so much that I can literally send him a voicemail and he sends it back to me in music form shows how in tune we are. It’s been a long time since I screamed on an entire verse for a song. I wanted to release a bunch of stuff and it felt visceral.
We’re always striving for reinvention and growth. It’s been 10 years since our Blood album, and there’s been a lot of transitions happening, this year particularly, but it all felt so meant to be.”
Having recently concluded their summer tour alongside Motionless In White, Fit For A King, and From Ashes To New, the band is gearing up for their upcoming U.S. tour in November. This time, they will be hitting the road with Ice Nine Kills, Avatar, and New Years Day.
11/03 Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
11/04 Maplewood, MN – Myth Live (no Ice Nine Kills)
11/05 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater (no Ice Nine Kills)
11/07 Indianapolis, IN – Blue Ribbon Pavilion (Indiana Fairgrounds)
11/08 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/09 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
11/11- Green Bay, WI – EPIC Events Center (no Ice Nine Kills)
11/14 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Arena
11/16 Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
11/17 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
11/18 Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater
11/20 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
11/21 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
11/22 Reading, PA – Santander Arena
11/24 Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre
11/25 Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
11/28 Washington, DC – The Anthem
11/30 Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena
12/01 Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena
12/02 Wheeling, WV – Wesbanco Arena
