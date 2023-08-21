Necroscum Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "The Faceless Reaper" From Upcoming New Album "Gates of Misery"

French death metal quartet Necroscum premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of "The Faceless Reaper", taken from their upcoming new album "Gates of Misery", which will be out in stores September 7, 2023.

Check out "The Faceless Reaper" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

If you liked the track above we've included another song named "Slamshit" from the album that has premiered online earlier and can be streamed via Spotify below: