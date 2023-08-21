Mind Swell Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "Hands of Fire"
Ontario, Canada-based beatdown/deathcore band Swell premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "Hands of Fire", which will be released on September 1, 2023.
Check out "Hands of Fire" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.
