Brujeria Premiere New Single & Music Video "Bruja Encabronada" From Upcoming New Album "Esto Es Brujeria"

Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)

Brujeria have recently premiered a new official music video from their forthcoming album titled "Bruja Encabronada."

Their highly anticipated outing, "Esto Es Brujeria," is set to be released on September 15 via Nuclear Blast Records. This marks the second single from the album to be unveiled. The video features live footage captured by Roel Verscheure and Emerik Siimessalmi.

Check out the music video for "Bruja Encabronada" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below: