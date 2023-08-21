Brujeria Premiere New Single & Music Video "Bruja Encabronada" From Upcoming New Album "Esto Es Brujeria"
Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)
Brujeria have recently premiered a new official music video from their forthcoming album titled "Bruja Encabronada."
Their highly anticipated outing, "Esto Es Brujeria," is set to be released on September 15 via Nuclear Blast Records. This marks the second single from the album to be unveiled. The video features live footage captured by Roel Verscheure and Emerik Siimessalmi.
Check out the music video for "Bruja Encabronada" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Utilize The Remains Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Necroscum Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Brujeria Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.