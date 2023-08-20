Utilize The Remains Premiere New Single & Music Video "Soul Rot" - Organectomy's Vocalist Alex Paul Guests

New Zealand-based brutal slamming death metal band Utilize The Remains premiere a new single and music video by the name of "Soul Rot", taken from their upcoming new album "Psychotic Abyss", which will be out in stores August 25, 2023. Organectomy's vocalist Alex Paul guests on that particular track.

Check out "Soul Rot" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Line-up:

Guitar & Vocals - Dan Ferguson

Drums - Shayne Roos

Bass - Nag Reid

Guitar - Alex Burns