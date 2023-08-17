Cavalera Announces UK/European Tour Dates
Metal legends Cavalera announce highly anticipated UK/European Tour for the end of the year. On July 14th the brothers released their re-recordings of "Morbid Visions" and "Bestial Devastation" via Nuclear Blast Records. "Morbid Visions" and "Bestial Devastation" were re-recorded at The Platinum Underground. The albums were produced by Max Cavalera and Iggor Cavalera while John Aquilino handled the engineering. Arthur Rizk was responsible for the mixing and mastering of both albums. Cavalera enlisted Eliran Kantor to create the artwork for both albums.
The tour dates are as follows:
09.11.23 UK Wolverhampton, Steel Mill
10.11.23 UK Manchester, Academy
11.11.23 UK London, Shepherd's Bush Empire
12.11.23 FR Lille, Aeronef
13.11.23 FR Paris, La Machine
15.11.23 NL Tilborg, 013
16.11.23 BE Ghent, Vooruit
17.11.23 DE Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
18.11.23 CH Pratteln, Konzerfabrik
20.11.23 DK Copenhagen, Pumphuset
21.11.23 NO Oslo, Rockefeller
22.11.23 SWE Stockholm, Debaser
24.11.23 DE Cologne, Kantine
25.11.23 DE Leipizg, Hellraiser
26.11.23 DE Berlin, Metropol
27.11.23 PL Warsaw, Stodola
28.11.23 PL Krakow, Studio
29.11.23 AT Vienna, Szene
30.11.23 HUN Budapest, Dure Kert
02.12.23 CZE Winter Masters of Rock, Zlin
