Cavalera Announces UK/European Tour Dates

Metal legends Cavalera announce highly anticipated UK/European Tour for the end of the year. On July 14th the brothers released their re-recordings of "Morbid Visions" and "Bestial Devastation" via Nuclear Blast Records. "Morbid Visions" and "Bestial Devastation" were re-recorded at The Platinum Underground. The albums were produced by Max Cavalera and Iggor Cavalera while John Aquilino handled the engineering. Arthur Rizk was responsible for the mixing and mastering of both albums. Cavalera enlisted Eliran Kantor to create the artwork for both albums.

The tour dates are as follows:

09.11.23 UK Wolverhampton, Steel Mill

10.11.23 UK Manchester, Academy

11.11.23 UK London, Shepherd's Bush Empire

12.11.23 FR Lille, Aeronef

13.11.23 FR Paris, La Machine

15.11.23 NL Tilborg, 013

16.11.23 BE Ghent, Vooruit

17.11.23 DE Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

18.11.23 CH Pratteln, Konzerfabrik

20.11.23 DK Copenhagen, Pumphuset

21.11.23 NO Oslo, Rockefeller

22.11.23 SWE Stockholm, Debaser

24.11.23 DE Cologne, Kantine

25.11.23 DE Leipizg, Hellraiser

26.11.23 DE Berlin, Metropol

27.11.23 PL Warsaw, Stodola

28.11.23 PL Krakow, Studio

29.11.23 AT Vienna, Szene

30.11.23 HUN Budapest, Dure Kert

02.12.23 CZE Winter Masters of Rock, Zlin