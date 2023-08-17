Ache Releases New Music Video "Dark Souls"

Today, UK metalcore newcomers Ache have independently released their brand new single and music video "Dark Souls," which premiered on BBC Radio 1 Introducing Rock with Alyx Holcombe. Written as a portrayal of the internal battles that so many of us have with our demons, it’s a sinister aural assault full of murky riffs and furious vocals, driven by an unsettling and often erratic delivery.

On the new single, vocalist TJ Smith comments:

"'Dark Souls' is a song about my experiences living with agoraphobia. The feeling of always having something looming over me, lurking in my shadow, and ultimately about being able to break free from its grasp. Some days, a simple thing like leaving the house feeling comfortable in my own skin isn’t so simple at all."

The audio is accompanied by a horror-tinged music video, recorded with Loki Films and starring actor Neal Ward, that renders that feeling into something more literal.

Written, recorded, mixed and mastered by the band with production contributions from Jonathan Worgan of Superlove, "Dark Souls" is the band’s second release. It follows their blistering debut single "Murphy’s Law" which received incredible support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Metal Hammer, Kerrang! Radio, Distorted Sound and more, giving the band an incredible launch ahead of everything that’s coming. With a shared passion for sincere and unfiltered honesty, an open door for creativity and collaboration and an unquenchable thirst to make heavy music, this is just the beginning for Ache.