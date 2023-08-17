End Reveals New Album "The Sin Of Human Frailty" Details; Debuts "Gaping Wounds Of Earth" Music Video

End - guitarist Will Putney, vocalist Brendan Murphy, guitarist Gregory Thomas, bassist Jay Pepito, and drummer Matt Guglielmo - will release their second album "The Sin of Human Frailty" on 27th October via Closed Casket Activities. The band have also shared the video for the enraged first single "Gaping Wounds of Earth." Watch it below.

"'Gaping Wounds of Earth' is a jarring and chaotic exploration into what it feels like to be uncomfortable in your own skin," the band comment. "The spiral of a broken human continues. As in all our work, there is no light at the end of this tunnel."

Formed in 2017, End's "From The Unforgiving Arms Of God" EP spawned the fan-favourite "Necessary Death," and led to them signing with label Closed Casket Activities. Highlighted by "Covet Not" and "Absence," the band bulldosed the senses with their 2020 full-length debut, "Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face." Brooklyn Vegan hailed "Pariah" as "an absolutely filthy dose of modern metalcore," and Kerrang! went as far as to describe their debut LP as "catharsis fed through a distortion pedal and shaped into a dense, destructive wrecking ball." Perhaps, Invisible Oranges put it best: "These gentlemen have come together to summon a fury seldom heard on any album from the realms of hardcore, grind, and black metal…"

In 2023, the members congregated once again to write and record what would become this sophomore release.

"Part of the goal was to do things our way," states Putney. "We didn't want to lean on our influences too heavily, whether it's in terms of production, guitar tone, arrangement, or other elements. We were like, 'Let's just make a record that sounds like End.' I feel like there's more of an identity to the band than there has ever been on this record."

The final result is a unique blend of HM2-driven rind and metallic hardcore crossover with moments of industrial chaos over ten tracks. Featuring guest vocal appearances by J.R. Hayes (Pig Destroyer), Debbie Gough (Heriot), and Dylan Walker (Full of Hell), this Graphic Nature Audio recording clocks in over 30 minutes of unhinged aggression and grind. Produced and engineered by Will Putney and featuring the art of Alex Eckman-Lawn, this release pushes the complexity of END both sonically and visually. Vinyl comes packaged in a ten panel die-cut jacket, pressed on deluxe coloured vinyl and with a digital download code.

Tracklisting:

1 A Predator Yourself

2. Gaping Wounds of Earth

3. The Sin of Human Frailty

4. Thaw

5. Embodiment of Grief

6. Twice Devoured Kill

7. Worthless Is The Lamb

8. Hollow Urn

9. Infest

10. Leper