King Ov Wyrms Premieres New Music Video "In Aeons We Spoke"

The hot winds of Tuscon, USA carry the cold and relentless black metal of King Ov Wyrms to eager metal heads around the world who are ready to dive into the latest album "The Womb Ov Borealis," which takes listeners into new depths of the death and black metal realms. This is their second release, following 2020’s "Lord Ov Thrones" and the band cites that it is a step away, taking no inspiration from anything else and blindly embracing their creativity, forging their own identity and seeing where it takes them. This new look at the band first comes with the single "In Aeons We Spoke" which the band comments on:

"'In Aeons' is essentially the title track for us, it's by far the biggest embodiment of the album and a great entryway into what's about to come. The track starts out with the haunting bellowing sounds of otherworldly entities while we creep in with our instruments to set the stage for the horror we are trying to bring forth. It's definitely the 'attention grabber' of the album, and the instruments going in full force lets you know what this album is gonna give you straight from the beginning."

King Ov Wyrms decided to take a chance this time around and make a music video actually featuring them performing the song even though they are primarily a studio project without a performing lineup. The band wanted the physical presence of guitarist/vocalist Oneirous and drummer Ricky Williams ushering in their new form. They have rebirthed themselves in the fires of chaos and come out even stronger than before with new drive and fervour.

Extreme and dark, "In Aeons We Spoke" is a massive step forward for the band, who have taken on a more diverse writing style and approach to the material. They almost have taken a more progressive approach to the material while staying close to their death and black metal roots. The video is available below via its premiere on SlamWorldwide.

"The Womb Ov Borealis" is set to be released on October 6th.