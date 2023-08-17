Varg To Release New Album "Ewige Wacht" In October; Debuts New Music Video "Immer Treu"

Band Photo: Varg (?)

Varg Germany’s top-notch pagan metal force, returns stronger than ever on their new album, entitled "Ewige Wacht" (Engl. Eternal Vigil), to be released on October 13, 2023 via Napalm Records. With their last and most successful record to date, "Zeichen" (Engl. Signs, 2020, #16 in the German album charts), Varg put the thematic and musical focus completely on their pagan roots. On their brand new brainchild, the wolves follow this path unwaveringly, honestly, authentically and raw, and impressively manifest their reincarnation and matchless standing on top of the scene!

The eighth studio album transports Nordic mythology as well as values like honesty and loyalty. Varg once again shows themselves to be an invincible unit, as the first single and opening track "Immer Treu" (Engl. Always Faithful) already is proof of. Upon very first listen, it becomes apparent how involved singer Fylgja has been in the full album process this time around. Her valkyrie-like singing expands the band's sonic spectrum and forms a perfectly harmonizing contrast to Freki's razor-sharp screams and growls.

Fylgja on "Immer Treu":

"’Immer Treu’ is a song that stands for many things. For fortitude, strength and loyalty. But it also underlines that hate, based on different views like for example in terms of religion, is absolutely bad and senseless. In the end we are all the same and should accept and respect each other. It stands for the freedom to be what we want to be."

Songs such as "Schildmaid" (shieldmaiden), "Fylgja" and "Eisenseite" are emblematic of the striking interplay between both vocalists and the path Varg have been treading since "Zeichen." "Weltenfeind" (enemy of the world), "Tyr" and "Hammer" resound as powerful hymns, uncompromising with mercilessly brute nagging and cutting riffs. The folky melodies in "Morgenrot" (dawn) lead to the epic "Siegreiches Heer" (victorious army), which once again sharpens the idea of unity that runs like a red thread through "Ewige Wacht." The title track forms the final climax and combines pagan themes, haunting melodies and the engaging power of the wolves to end this outstanding sonic adventure, leading into promising times for the German horde.

Freki adds:

"'Ewige Wacht' is both our most emotional and strongest album. It is a journey through Nordic mythology that tells of old stories and the protection and preservation of the flame of our ancestors. Traditions and values like family, fortitude and desire are like a common thread running through the entire record. Uncompromising harshness meets epic and sustaining melodies. Authentically raw production and yet more powerful and mighty than ever. This album will pierce the hearts of our fans, because it comes deeply from ours."

Tracklisting:

1. Immer Treu

2. Schildmaid

3. Weltenfeind

4. Fylgja

5. Tyr

6. Járnsíðasleið

7. Eisenseite

8. Hammer

9. Morgenrot

10. Siegreiches Heer

11. Ewige Wacht