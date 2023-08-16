Born Of Osiris Debuts New Visualizer Video "Torchbearer"

Today, American metalcore band Born Of Osiris have released their new single and visualizer for "Torchbearer" via Sumerian Records. You can check it out below.

On the new single, the band shared:

"We are proud to present our newest single 'Torchbearer'. This song is darker musically and lyrically for us, incorporating more futuristic elements with aggressive rhythms and patterns. The world takes what it wants from you every day, but igniting the torch inside of yourself lets you push forward. We hope you enjoy."