Born Of Osiris Debuts New Visualizer Video "Torchbearer"
Today, American metalcore band Born Of Osiris have released their new single and visualizer for "Torchbearer" via Sumerian Records. You can check it out below.
On the new single, the band shared:
"We are proud to present our newest single 'Torchbearer'. This song is darker musically and lyrically for us, incorporating more futuristic elements with aggressive rhythms and patterns. The world takes what it wants from you every day, but igniting the torch inside of yourself lets you push forward. We hope you enjoy."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Born Of Osiris Debuts New Single 'Torchbearer'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.