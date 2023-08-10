Blackened Power Metal Band Exiled Hope Release New Single "The Summoning"
Exiled Hope, the blackened power metal project of Sofia Frasz, has unveiled the haunting new single “The Summoning”. Opening with an ethereal piano-driven introduction, orchestral strings gently emerge along with Sofia’s ghostly vocals. Soon exploding into an onslaught of high-speed guitar riffs, gothic backing and demonic harsh, “The Summoning” sees the light and the dark entwine and collide.
“’The Summoning’ was the first song I recorded for Apocrypha almost exactly 2 years ago. It introduces the protagonist’s struggle to reclaim his identity and find meaning in a world full of monsters (literal and metaphorical) tempting him to sacrifice his humanity for power. But to conquer his demons, he must first call them forth and confront them. Though the upcoming album has its lighter and softer moments, its defining quality is a much deeper dive into doom and black metal. It has a more gothic, ethereal feel, since much of the album deals with the world that bridges the living and the dead.”
Check out the track hear and give it a listen!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Exiled Hope Release New Single 'The Summoning'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.