Blackened Power Metal Band Exiled Hope Release New Single "The Summoning"



Exiled Hope, the blackened power metal project of Sofia Frasz, has unveiled the haunting new single “The Summoning”. Opening with an ethereal piano-driven introduction, orchestral strings gently emerge along with Sofia’s ghostly vocals. Soon exploding into an onslaught of high-speed guitar riffs, gothic backing and demonic harsh, “The Summoning” sees the light and the dark entwine and collide.

“’The Summoning’ was the first song I recorded for Apocrypha almost exactly 2 years ago. It introduces the protagonist’s struggle to reclaim his identity and find meaning in a world full of monsters (literal and metaphorical) tempting him to sacrifice his humanity for power. But to conquer his demons, he must first call them forth and confront them. Though the upcoming album has its lighter and softer moments, its defining quality is a much deeper dive into doom and black metal. It has a more gothic, ethereal feel, since much of the album deals with the world that bridges the living and the dead.”

Check out the track hear and give it a listen!







Exiled Hope Bandcamp