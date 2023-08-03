Gloryhammer Unveils New Lyric Video "Sword Lord Of The Goblin Horde"
Power metal warriors Gloryhammer have revealed a lyric video for the track "Sword Lord Of The Goblin Horde," cut from the band’s new full-length, "Return to the Kingdom of Fife!" Upon release, the album debuted on the official US, Canadian and German Album Charts, among others, and received outstanding international reception from fans and critics alike. Gloryhammer are currently in the middle of a packed summer festival run, with more live appearances confirmed in Australia before making their return to European stages in early 2024 on the Glory And The Beast double headline tour with Beast In Black.
"Sword Lord Of The Goblin Horde" doesn’t hold anything back - diving straight into action right away with catchy, chanting choir-backed vocals. As the massive power metal track proceeds, Gloryhammer vocalist Sozos Michael is able to truly showcase his versatility between skillful guitar parts and hard-hitting drums. Continuing the series of action-packed, cartoon-like music videos, the animated lyric video provides striking visuals to support the exciting storyline of the song.
Gloryhammer states:
"Uk gruk! Yarbag uznaga glopakh! Ghash nuu'ruk KHAH-GLORIHAMMER'AZ thargas krug shara-muruk snaga yaruk hoshubûrz dûluk! Bolg dâr shara "TAZ'DAX GOTH'GUL DA URUK GRUM'GAR", ogh jukh dash khûrzum nulurzuz dâr ash mug!”
