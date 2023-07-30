Adam Warren (Oceano) Teams Up w/ Guitarist Dal Av (Reflections, Etc.) On New Single “Exorcism Of Self”
Adam Warren, the frontman of the deathcore band Oceano, has recently unveiled a new collaboration with guitarist Dal Av (Reflections, etc.), titled "Exorcism Of Self." For this project, Warren goes by the name "Adam On Earth." On Twitter, he excitedly described the track as "my heaviest metal song to date."
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
