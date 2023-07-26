Pierce The Veil Announces U.S. Tour Dates With L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker And Destroy Boys

Pierce The Veil - guitarist/vocalist Vic Fuentes, guitarist Tony Perry, and bassist Jaime Preciado - have announced their fall 2023 North American tour plans. The Jaws Of Life Tour kicks off on November 4 in Sacramento and runs through December 8 in San Diego. All dates are below.

The band will hit the road on a headline run with L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys in tow. It is truly a stacked lineup that shouldn't be missed!

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi pre-sale beginning Tuesday, July 25. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, July 28 at 10 AM, local time.

Citi is the official card of The Jaws Of Life Tour. Citi cardmembers have access to pre-sale tickets now through Thursday, July 27 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour dates are as follows:

November 4 - Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live

November 5 - Fresno, CA - Fresno Convention Center

November 7 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

November 8 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

November 10 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee

November 11 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena

November 12 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

November 14 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

November 15 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

November 17 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

November 18 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena

November 19 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

November 21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 25 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

November 26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

November 28 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

November 30 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

December 2 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

December 3 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

December 5 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

December 7 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

December 8 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena