Pierce The Veil Announces U.S. Tour Dates With L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker And Destroy Boys
Pierce The Veil - guitarist/vocalist Vic Fuentes, guitarist Tony Perry, and bassist Jaime Preciado - have announced their fall 2023 North American tour plans. The Jaws Of Life Tour kicks off on November 4 in Sacramento and runs through December 8 in San Diego. All dates are below.
The band will hit the road on a headline run with L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys in tow. It is truly a stacked lineup that shouldn't be missed!
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi pre-sale beginning Tuesday, July 25. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, July 28 at 10 AM, local time.
Citi is the official card of The Jaws Of Life Tour. Citi cardmembers have access to pre-sale tickets now through Thursday, July 27 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
The tour dates are as follows:
November 4 - Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live
November 5 - Fresno, CA - Fresno Convention Center
November 7 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
November 8 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
November 10 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee
November 11 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena
November 12 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
November 14 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
November 15 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
November 17 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
November 18 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena
November 19 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
November 21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
November 25 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
November 26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
November 28 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
November 30 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
December 2 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
December 3 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
December 5 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
December 7 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
December 8 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
