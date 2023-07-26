Dark Tranquillity Splits With Guitarist Christopher Amott; Plans To Record New Album

Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)

Swedish melodic death metal legends Dark Tranquillity has announced that guitarist Christopher Amott has decided to leave the group. A message from the band reads as follows:

"We are sad to announce that Chris Amott is leaving the band to pursue his own musical path. It has been an honor and a pleasure to play with him and we are parting amicably.

To fill in for him in the near future we will have the awesome shredder Joey Concepcion joining us for the rest of the summer.

"Our mission stays the same - to explore this melancholy that neighbours to rage. A path forged by all members of Dark Tranquillity - past and present. There may be some new faces on stage but in our extended family, much is the same. Niklas Sundin is still setting our visual tonality and Martin Henriksson is still our manager.

"Our next task will be to record our 13th album this fall. We are super excited about the material and can’t wait to bring it to you."