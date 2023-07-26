Exodus To Tour The U.S. With Fit For An Autopsy, Darkest Hour And Undeath

Band Photo: Exodus (?)

Thrash metal legends Exodus has announced that they will be embarking on a co-headlining tour of the United States with Fit For An Autopsy this November. Joining them on the trek will be Darkest Hour and Undeath. General on-sale starts Friday, July 28 at 10 AM, local time. A brief message from Exodus reads as follows:

"We are excited to announce that we will be touring the US in November/December with Fit For An Autopsy, as well as Darkest Hour and Undeath, this is a tour you don’t want to miss!"

Fit For An Autopsy added: "Actually cannot believe we are announcing this, but this fall we will be sharing the stage with the legends in Exodus! Truly one of the greatest thrash bands of all time. With the addition of Darkest Hour and Undeath this is a tour you don’t want to miss!"

The tour dates are as follows:

November 15 - For Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

November 16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

November 17 - Destin, FL - Club LA

November 18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

November 19 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre

November 20 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

November 21 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

November 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

November 24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November 25 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

November 26 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

November 28 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

November 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

November 30 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

December 1 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s

December 2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

December 3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

December 4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

December 5 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

December 7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

December 8 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

December 9 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s Concert Hall

December 10 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground