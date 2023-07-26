Exodus To Tour The U.S. With Fit For An Autopsy, Darkest Hour And Undeath
Band Photo: Exodus (?)
Thrash metal legends Exodus has announced that they will be embarking on a co-headlining tour of the United States with Fit For An Autopsy this November. Joining them on the trek will be Darkest Hour and Undeath. General on-sale starts Friday, July 28 at 10 AM, local time. A brief message from Exodus reads as follows:
"We are excited to announce that we will be touring the US in November/December with Fit For An Autopsy, as well as Darkest Hour and Undeath, this is a tour you don’t want to miss!"
Fit For An Autopsy added: "Actually cannot believe we are announcing this, but this fall we will be sharing the stage with the legends in Exodus! Truly one of the greatest thrash bands of all time. With the addition of Darkest Hour and Undeath this is a tour you don’t want to miss!"
The tour dates are as follows:
November 15 - For Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
November 16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
November 17 - Destin, FL - Club LA
November 18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
November 19 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre
November 20 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
November 21 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
November 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
November 24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
November 25 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
November 26 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
November 28 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
November 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
November 30 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
December 1 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s
December 2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
December 3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center
December 4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
December 5 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
December 7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
December 8 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
December 9 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s Concert Hall
December 10 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground
