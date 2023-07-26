Headline News

Brujeria/Shining Drummer Nick Barker Diagnosed With Kidney Failure; Crowdfunder Launched

British metal drumming legend Nick Barker, known as the drummer of Brujeria and Shining and formerly of Dimmu Borgir, Cradle Of Filth and Lock Up, has been diagnosed with kidney failure. A crowdfunder has been launched to help the musician, which can be found here. Brandi Campanile, who is handling the GoFundMe campaign, revealed his condition thusly:

"As many noticed, back in 2022, Nick was hospitalized several times… a couple of these times while on tour. During these visits, it was discovered that he was losing kidney function. With determination, he tried to continue caring for himself while maintaining the tours and his musical career. His life has been dedicated to it along with his daughters. Both of which are his life blood.

"Unfortunately, it has all taken its toll and the kidneys are in full failure. With all things, he has been going through this the best he can, on his own. After giving so much of himself to his music, to us, his friends and fans. He now needs us as he cannot currently work due to the dialysis schedule and focusing on his health."

Barker is perhaps Britain's most in demand metal drummer, having not only recorded albums with Brujeria, Cradle Of Filth, Dimmu Borgir, Lock Up and Monolith, as well as the new, eponymous album from Shining which will be released in September, but has also performed as a live drummer for such bands as Exodus, Testament, Anaal Nathrakh, Possessed, Nuclear Assault and Venom Inc. among many others.