Hinayana Releases New Music Video "Pitch Black Noise"

Austin, Texas-based melodic death metal unit Hinayana are gearing up to announce some exciting future plans very soon, but in the meantime, have treated fans with a brand new music video for the colossal track "Pitch Black Noise," cut from their crushing "Death Of The Cosmic" EP, released in 2020 via Napalm Records. The video was filmed by fellow melodic death metal musician Tuomas Saukkonen, frontman of labelmates Wolfheart.

The track's melancholic atmosphere blends with hair-raising melodies and earth-shaking vocals, acting as a perfect bridge between the recent EP and what is to come next from Hinayana!

Vocalist/guitarist Casey Hurd states about the track and video:

"'Pitch Black Noise' is one of the first songs I ever wrote for Hinayana, but still holds so many of the key elements of the band’s sound even today. It has remained one of our favorites to play live over the years. Filmed in Leipzig, Germany by Tuomas Saukkonen of Wolfheart, we’re thrilled to give our 2020 EP one last hoorah with this new music video."