Pestilence Introduces New Bass Player Roel Käller

Band Photo: Pestilence (?)

Dutch death metal legends Pestilence has announced that they have recruited a new bassist the name of Roel Käller, replacing previous bass player Joost van der Graaf. A message from frontman Patrizio Mameli reads as follows:

"Roel Käller will be taking over the bass duties from Joost van der Graaf. We did a practice with him and he proved to be more than capable to fill in the spot. Further, he is the nicest guy, well spoken, loves the same music styles and passed conservatory. I'd like to thank all the bass player participants for their interest, time and effort."

Roel Käller added: "Hi everyone! I've known Pestilence since my teenage years, so joining these guys is something I wouldn't have dreamed of back then! I feel honored to be taking part of this awesome band's legacy! The guys in the band have welcomed me in the nicest way, and the musical chemistry already feels great! I can't wait to get on stage with them and meet you all!"