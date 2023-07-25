Dopelord Premiere New Single “Night Of The Witch” From Upcoming New Album "Songs For Satan"
Stoner doom outfit Dopelord premiere their latest single, "Night Of The Witch," from the band's upcoming album "Songs For Satan," set to be released on October 6. Check out "Night Of The Witch" streaming via Spotify for you now below.
