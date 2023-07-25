Alkaloid (Obscura, Triptykon, Etc.) Premiere New Single “The Cambrian Explosion”
Alkaloid premiere another single from their upcoming studio album, "Numen." The progressive death metal outfit is now streaming the track titled "The Cambrian Explosion" from the forthcoming release. Comprising current and former members of Obscura, Triptykon, and Dark Fortress, Alkaloid is set to release "Numen" on September 15th through Season Of Mist.
