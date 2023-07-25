Born In Blood Premiere New Single & Music Video “Inferno” From Upcoming New EP "Can't Save Us All"
Fort Worth, TX-based groove metal band Born In Blood premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Inferno”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Can't Save Us All", which will be out in stores August 25, 2023.
Check out "Inferno" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Says drummer Stephen Bonilla:
"Welcome to my inferno. 'Inferno' is an excellent single for the upcoming EP. It starts to bridge the gap from the last album, Misery, and the new one, Can't Save Us All. 'Inferno' is unrelenting and filled with the rage of the current situation you're in. A perfect synopsis of our time when we were writing it during the pandemic."
