"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Born In Blood Premiere New Single & Music Video “Inferno” From Upcoming New EP "Can't Save Us All"

posted Jul 25, 2023 at 2:46 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Fort Worth, TX-based groove metal band Born In Blood premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Inferno”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Can't Save Us All", which will be out in stores August 25, 2023.

Check out "Inferno" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.


Says drummer Stephen Bonilla:

"Welcome to my inferno. 'Inferno' is an excellent single for the upcoming EP. It starts to bridge the gap from the last album, Misery, and the new one, Can't Save Us All. 'Inferno' is unrelenting and filled with the rage of the current situation you're in. A perfect synopsis of our time when we were writing it during the pandemic."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Born In Blood Premiere New Single & Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 