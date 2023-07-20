Atoll Premiere New Single “The Simmering”
Phoenix, AZ-based death metal outfit Atoll premiere their stop-motion visualizer for their track "The Simmering." This single is set to be included on the band's upcoming studio album, "Human Extract," which is scheduled for release on August 25th via Unique Leader.
Vocalist Wade Taylor shared his thoughts on the song:
“We were going for a tone of pure pain, horror, and decay that would engulf the listener in the flames and bubbles of despair. “The Simmering‘ is an intense exploration of the darkest aspects of human suffering, offering an immersive journey into the depths of terror and torment. With punishing riffs and a suffocating atmosphere, we aim to transport the listener to the very edge of their sanity.”
2023 live dates:
07/30 Little Rock, AR – Heath’s Hideaway
07/31 Nashville, TN – The Cobra
08/02 Providence, RI – Dusk
w/ Pyrexia, Cerebral Incubation & Reeking Aura:
08/03 Frederick, MD – 611 Cafe
08/04 Richmond, VA – Another Round
08/05 Charlotte, NC – The Milestone
08/06 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero
08/07 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)
08/08 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug
08/09 Orlando, FL – Conduit
08/10 TBA – TBA
08/11 Newark, DE – Halftime Sports Bar
08/12 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
08/14 Dallas, TX – Reno’s Chop Shop (Atoll only)
