Humanity's Last Breath Premiere New Single & Music Video “Passage” From Upcoming New Album "Ashen"

Humanity's Last Breath has unveiled an official music video for their latest single, "Passage," which is set to be featured on their upcoming studio album titled "Ashen." The album is scheduled for release on August 04th through Unique Leader Records. Check out "Passage" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.