Alice Cooper Premieres New Single “White Line Frankenstein”- Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello Guests
Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine guests on the recently released single of shock rock legend Alice Cooper. The track, titled "White Line Frankenstein," is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below and showcases Morello's guest guitar solo. You can find the track on Cooper‘s upcoming studio album “Road“, due out August 25th via earMUSIC.
Alice Cooper shared his thoughts on the track, stating:
“‘White Line Frankenstein‘ is a monster that we created. It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He’s the king of the road. He doesn’t live in a house. He lives in that truck. In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”
The 75-year-old Alice Cooper has truly embraced the spirit of his album's title this year, as he has a jam-packed schedule of touring ahead for the coming months:
08/05 Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome
08/06 Johnston, PA – 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial
08/08 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium
08/10 Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts
08/11 Fargo, ND – Fargodome
08/13 Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field Omaha
08/15 Springfield, MO – Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
08/16 Tulsa, OK – Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
08/18 El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium
08/19 Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
08/20 Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall
08/22 San Antonio, TX -Tobin Center
w/ Rob Zombie, Ministry & Filter:
08/24 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
08/26 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/27 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/29 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/30 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
09/01 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/02 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
09/05 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/06 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
09/08 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
09/09 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/10 Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
09/12 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09/16 Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
09/19 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/20 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
09/22 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
09/23 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
09/24 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Alice Cooper:
10/04 St Augustine, FL – Amphitheatre
10/05 Wilmington NC – Wilson Center @ Cape Fear College
10/07 Evansville, IN – Aiken Theatre In The Centre
10/08 Wheeling, WV -WesBanco Arena
10/10 Troy, OH – Hobart Arena
10/11 Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center
10/13 Paducah, KY – Luther F Carson Four Rivers Center
10/14 N Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
10/15 Lafayette, LA – Heymannn Performing Arts Center
10/17 Enid, OK – Stride Bank Center
10/19 Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center
10/20 Rio Rancho, NM – Events Center
10/21 Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheatre
10/23 Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
w/ Rob Zombie:
10/25 Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater
10/26 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort
10/28 Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
