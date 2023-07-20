Alice Cooper Premieres New Single “White Line Frankenstein”- Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello Guests

Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine guests on the recently released single of shock rock legend Alice Cooper. The track, titled "White Line Frankenstein," is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below and showcases Morello's guest guitar solo. You can find the track on Cooper‘s upcoming studio album “Road“, due out August 25th via earMUSIC.

Alice Cooper shared his thoughts on the track, stating:

“‘White Line Frankenstein‘ is a monster that we created. It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He’s the king of the road. He doesn’t live in a house. He lives in that truck. In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”

The 75-year-old Alice Cooper has truly embraced the spirit of his album's title this year, as he has a jam-packed schedule of touring ahead for the coming months:

08/05 Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

08/06 Johnston, PA – 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial

08/08 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

08/10 Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts

08/11 Fargo, ND – Fargodome

08/13 Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field Omaha

08/15 Springfield, MO – Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

08/16 Tulsa, OK – Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

08/18 El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

08/19 Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

08/20 Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

08/22 San Antonio, TX -Tobin Center

w/ Rob Zombie, Ministry & Filter:

08/24 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

08/26 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/27 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/29 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/30 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

09/01 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/02 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

09/05 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/06 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

09/08 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

09/09 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/10 Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

09/12 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/16 Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

09/19 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/20 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

09/22 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

09/23 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

09/24 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Alice Cooper:

10/04 St Augustine, FL – Amphitheatre

10/05 Wilmington NC – Wilson Center @ Cape Fear College

10/07 Evansville, IN – Aiken Theatre In The Centre

10/08 Wheeling, WV -WesBanco Arena

10/10 Troy, OH – Hobart Arena

10/11 Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center

10/13 Paducah, KY – Luther F Carson Four Rivers Center

10/14 N Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

10/15 Lafayette, LA – Heymannn Performing Arts Center

10/17 Enid, OK – Stride Bank Center

10/19 Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

10/20 Rio Rancho, NM – Events Center

10/21 Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheatre

10/23 Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

w/ Rob Zombie:

10/25 Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

10/26 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

10/28 Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood