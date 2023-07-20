Saliva Premiere New Single “Come Back Stronger” From Upcoming New Album "Revelation"

Band Photo: Drowning Pool (?)

Saliva is set to release their new album, "Revelation," on September 08th via Megaforce Records. The album follows the passing of the band's co-founding guitarist, Wayne Swinny, in March. Despite his untimely death, Swinny's performances and creative contributions are present on "Revelation," a project the band had been diligently working on for years. The latest single from the album is titled "Come Back Stronger," and you can stream it via YouTube and Spotify below.





Bobby Amaru, the band's vocalist, commented on the album's significance:

“We started working on this record in 2020 During the pandemic shutdown. I felt like we had to get outside of the box with this one. I’ve been sober almost 5 years now and there are many songs on this record that are a reflection of it. I just wanted to connect with the listener and pull them into what I was dealing with but also shed some light on overcoming personal adversity.

With the passing of Wayne in March, I felt lost. Where do I go? I knew We had this record we were all stoked about. Wayne‘s influence is all over these songs and in my opinion his playing on this album is next level. It’s the only right thing to do to honor him and all our hard work and release it. I just want to share with the world what we have worked on the last 3 plus years.”

The band will be hitting the road on tour with Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin for the revised trek listed below:

09/19 Norfolk, VA – Norva

09/12 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

09/13 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

09/15 Manchester, NJ – Manchester Music Hall

09/16 East Durham, NY – Blackthorne Resort

09/17 Horseheads, NY – The L

09/19 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

09/20 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

09/21 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergels

09/22 Columbus, OH – Shake The Ground Fest 2

09/23 Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center

09/24 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s

09/25 Wyandotte, MI – District 142

09/27 Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

09/28 Joliet, IL – The Forge

09/29 Lansing, MI – Grewel Hall

09/30 Riggle, WI – Q And Z Expo Center (no Any Given Sin)

10/01 Paxton, IL – The Cadillac

10/03 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

10/05 Hays, KS – Fox Theatre

10/06 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios

10/07 Denver, CO – Wild Goose

10/09 Roswell, NM – Liberty Inc.

10/11 Las Vegas, NV – The Industrial Sound

10/12 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre

10/13 Tucson, AZ – Encore

10/15 Odessa, TX – Dos Amigos

10/18 Chickasha, OK – Legends

10/19 Austin, TX – Railhouse Bar

10/20 Houston, TX – Rise Rooftop

10/21 Dallas, TX – Glass Cactus

10/22 Jefferson, LA – Southport Music Hall

10/25 Myrtle Beach, SC – Suck Bang Blow

10/26 Fernandina Beach, FL – Sadler Ranch

10/27 Cocoa Beach, FL – Area 142