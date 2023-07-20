Saliva Premiere New Single “Come Back Stronger” From Upcoming New Album "Revelation"
Band Photo: Drowning Pool (?)
Saliva is set to release their new album, "Revelation," on September 08th via Megaforce Records. The album follows the passing of the band's co-founding guitarist, Wayne Swinny, in March. Despite his untimely death, Swinny's performances and creative contributions are present on "Revelation," a project the band had been diligently working on for years. The latest single from the album is titled "Come Back Stronger," and you can stream it via YouTube and Spotify below.
Bobby Amaru, the band's vocalist, commented on the album's significance:
“We started working on this record in 2020 During the pandemic shutdown. I felt like we had to get outside of the box with this one. I’ve been sober almost 5 years now and there are many songs on this record that are a reflection of it. I just wanted to connect with the listener and pull them into what I was dealing with but also shed some light on overcoming personal adversity.
With the passing of Wayne in March, I felt lost. Where do I go? I knew We had this record we were all stoked about. Wayne‘s influence is all over these songs and in my opinion his playing on this album is next level. It’s the only right thing to do to honor him and all our hard work and release it. I just want to share with the world what we have worked on the last 3 plus years.”
The band will be hitting the road on tour with Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin for the revised trek listed below:
09/19 Norfolk, VA – Norva
09/12 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
09/13 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
09/15 Manchester, NJ – Manchester Music Hall
09/16 East Durham, NY – Blackthorne Resort
09/17 Horseheads, NY – The L
09/19 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!
09/20 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
09/21 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergels
09/22 Columbus, OH – Shake The Ground Fest 2
09/23 Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center
09/24 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s
09/25 Wyandotte, MI – District 142
09/27 Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues
09/28 Joliet, IL – The Forge
09/29 Lansing, MI – Grewel Hall
09/30 Riggle, WI – Q And Z Expo Center (no Any Given Sin)
10/01 Paxton, IL – The Cadillac
10/03 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
10/05 Hays, KS – Fox Theatre
10/06 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios
10/07 Denver, CO – Wild Goose
10/09 Roswell, NM – Liberty Inc.
10/11 Las Vegas, NV – The Industrial Sound
10/12 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre
10/13 Tucson, AZ – Encore
10/15 Odessa, TX – Dos Amigos
10/18 Chickasha, OK – Legends
10/19 Austin, TX – Railhouse Bar
10/20 Houston, TX – Rise Rooftop
10/21 Dallas, TX – Glass Cactus
10/22 Jefferson, LA – Southport Music Hall
10/25 Myrtle Beach, SC – Suck Bang Blow
10/26 Fernandina Beach, FL – Sadler Ranch
10/27 Cocoa Beach, FL – Area 142
