Imperial Triumphant Premiere Their Take On Dizzy Gillespie’s “A Night In Tunisia”

Imperial Triumphant is back with their covers series, this time tackling the early 1940s jazz standard "A Night In Tunisia" by Dizzy Gillespie. Check itn out now streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Steve Blanco, the bassist of the avant-garde metal trio, shared his thoughts on the cover:

“Echoing the sounds of mid-twentieth century greatness, this tune was penned in New York City then renamed after an Exotic Place. Imperial Triumphant would love to play in Tunisia someday. Our exciting version plays particularly from the 1960 recording by Art Blakey And The Jazz Messengers. Lee Morgan was on that record; he got shot by his ex-girlfriend while on a gig and bled to death. The USA produced some great art in the 1960s, and NYC used to be a great meeting point for musicians. Like the points of light in the Chrysler Building’s crown, some music transcends the ages.”

2023 live dates:

07/29 Vienna, AUT – Szene Vienna

07/31 Ljubljana, SLO – Gromka

08/01 Budapest, HUN – Robot

08/03 Brasov, ROM – Rockstadt Open Air

08/05 Vagos, POR – Vagos Open Air

With Behemoth & Twin Temple:

09/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

09/19 St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn

09/20 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

09/21 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

09/23 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

With Baroness & Sheer Mag:

11/28 Boston, MA – Royale

11/29 New York, NY – Webster Hall