Horrendous Premiere New Single “Preterition Hymn”

Progressive death metal outfit Horrendous is currently streaming their new single, "Preterition Hymn," from their forthjcoming fifth studio album, "Ontological Mysterium." The band is set to release the album on August 18th through Season Of Mist.

When discussing this latest musical offering, they shared the following insights:

“‘Preterition Hymn‘ is a lament for the weary and the damned–those who, like in the myth of Tantalus, can glimpse the golden fruits of knowledge and divinity yet are kept perpetually just out of reach by the tides of misfortune and fate. It is a hymn of longing infused with the faintest hope that our misery is merely the cleansing ablution necessary to don the robe of flames, free at last.”

2023 live dates w/ Penury:

07/17 Atascadero, CA – Dark Nectar

07/18 Sacramento, CA – The Colony

07/19 Santa Rosa, CA – Arlene Francis Center

07/20 Oakland, CA – Thee Stork Club