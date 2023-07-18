Horrendous Premiere New Single “Preterition Hymn”
Progressive death metal outfit Horrendous is currently streaming their new single, "Preterition Hymn," from their forthjcoming fifth studio album, "Ontological Mysterium." The band is set to release the album on August 18th through Season Of Mist.
When discussing this latest musical offering, they shared the following insights:
“‘Preterition Hymn‘ is a lament for the weary and the damned–those who, like in the myth of Tantalus, can glimpse the golden fruits of knowledge and divinity yet are kept perpetually just out of reach by the tides of misfortune and fate. It is a hymn of longing infused with the faintest hope that our misery is merely the cleansing ablution necessary to don the robe of flames, free at last.”
2023 live dates w/ Penury:
07/17 Atascadero, CA – Dark Nectar
07/18 Sacramento, CA – The Colony
07/19 Santa Rosa, CA – Arlene Francis Center
07/20 Oakland, CA – Thee Stork Club
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Uada Premiere New Track "The Dark (Winter)"
- Next Article:
Barbaros (Cognizant, Fawn Limbs) Premiere Single
0 Comments on "Horrendous Premiere New Single 'Preterition Hymn'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.