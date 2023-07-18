Uada Premiere New Track “The Dark (Winter)”

Uada premiere their latest track, "The Dark (Winter)," from the band's upcoming full-length album, "Crepuscule Natura." The highly anticipated release is scheduled for September 08th through Eisenwald. This above mentionend single will make its way to digital service platforms this coming Friday, July 21st.





When discussing the album, the band shared the following thoughts:

“The forthcoming album, ‘Crepuscule Natura,’ is an album themed based upon resurrection and a recall to the band’s roots while simultaneously expanding its past sphere of growth.”

Embarking on an exciting headlining tour, starting August 30th, UADA will be joined by Cloak and Ghost Bath:

08/30 Denver, CO – Roxy Theater

08/31 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

09/01 Boise, ID – Shredder

09/02 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

09/03 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw

09/05 Calgary, AB – Dickens

09/06 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

09/07 Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Center

09/08 Winnipeg, MB – The Good Will

09/09 Minneapolis, MN – Studio B at Skyway Theatre

09/10 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray

09/11 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

09/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

09/13 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

09/14 Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey

09/15 Quebec City, QC – La Source De La Martiniere

09/16 Montreal, QC – Petit Campus

09/17 Brooklyn, NY – Meadows

09/18 Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

09/19 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

09/20 Raleigh, NC – The Pour House

09/21 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

09/22 New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

09/23 Houston, TX – Secret Room

09/25 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

09/26 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

09/27 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey

09/28 Phoenix, AZ – Pub Rock Live

09/29 Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar

09/30 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

10/01 North Hollywood, CA – Knitting Factory