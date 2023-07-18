Uada Premiere New Track “The Dark (Winter)”
Uada premiere their latest track, "The Dark (Winter)," from the band's upcoming full-length album, "Crepuscule Natura." The highly anticipated release is scheduled for September 08th through Eisenwald. This above mentionend single will make its way to digital service platforms this coming Friday, July 21st.
When discussing the album, the band shared the following thoughts:
“The forthcoming album, ‘Crepuscule Natura,’ is an album themed based upon resurrection and a recall to the band’s roots while simultaneously expanding its past sphere of growth.”
Embarking on an exciting headlining tour, starting August 30th, UADA will be joined by Cloak and Ghost Bath:
08/30 Denver, CO – Roxy Theater
08/31 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
09/01 Boise, ID – Shredder
09/02 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
09/03 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw
09/05 Calgary, AB – Dickens
09/06 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
09/07 Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Center
09/08 Winnipeg, MB – The Good Will
09/09 Minneapolis, MN – Studio B at Skyway Theatre
09/10 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray
09/11 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
09/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
09/13 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
09/14 Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey
09/15 Quebec City, QC – La Source De La Martiniere
09/16 Montreal, QC – Petit Campus
09/17 Brooklyn, NY – Meadows
09/18 Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy
09/19 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
09/20 Raleigh, NC – The Pour House
09/21 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
09/22 New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa
09/23 Houston, TX – Secret Room
09/25 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
09/26 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
09/27 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey
09/28 Phoenix, AZ – Pub Rock Live
09/29 Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar
09/30 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
10/01 North Hollywood, CA – Knitting Factory
