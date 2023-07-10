Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out Of Power Trip Festival; Replacement To Be Announced Soon

Band Photo: Ozzy Osbourne (?)

Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will no longer be performing at the Power Trip festival, which is scheduled to take place between October 6-8th in Indio, California. A statement from Osbourne reads as follows:

"As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.

"My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.

"The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.

"Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support.

"I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy."

Metallica, Guns N Roses, AC/DC, Iron Maiden and Tool are all still scheduled to play the event.