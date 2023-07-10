Helmet Announces New Album "Left"; Announces European Tour Dates

Alternative metal legends Helmet has announced that they will be releasing a brand new album entitled, "Left" this November. An exact release date has yet to be revealed, nor has a picture of the album cover, but the record will be released through earMUSIC. In celebration of the album, their first since 2016, the band has announced a headlining run across Europe, including the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The tour dates are as follows:

November 8 - Prague, Czechia

November 10 - Berlin, Germany

November 11 - Roskilde, Denmark

November 12 - Stockholm, Sweden

November 14 - Helsinki, Finland

November 16 - Hamburg, Germany

November 17 - Koeln, Germany

November 18 - Antwerp, Belgium

November 19 - Eindhoven, Netherlands

November 20 - Frankfurt, Germany

November 21 - Augsburg, Germany

November 23 - Aarau, Switzerland

November 24 - Vienna, Austria

November 25 - Budapest, Hungary

November 27 - Mezzago, Italy

November 28 - Ravenna, Italy

November 30 - Madrid, Spain

December 1 - Hondarribia, Spain

December 2 - Nantes, France

December 3 - Paris, France

December 5 - Leeds, England

December 6 - Nottingham, England

December 8 - Dublin, Ireland

December 9 - Limerick, Ireland

December 10 - Belfast, Northern Ireland

December 11 - Glasgow, Scotland

December 12 - Manchester, England

December 13 - London, England