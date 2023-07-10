"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Helmet Announces New Album "Left"; Announces European Tour Dates

Alternative metal legends Helmet has announced that they will be releasing a brand new album entitled, "Left" this November. An exact release date has yet to be revealed, nor has a picture of the album cover, but the record will be released through earMUSIC. In celebration of the album, their first since 2016, the band has announced a headlining run across Europe, including the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The tour dates are as follows:

November 8 - Prague, Czechia
November 10 - Berlin, Germany
November 11 - Roskilde, Denmark
November 12 - Stockholm, Sweden
November 14 - Helsinki, Finland
November 16 - Hamburg, Germany
November 17 - Koeln, Germany
November 18 - Antwerp, Belgium
November 19 - Eindhoven, Netherlands
November 20 - Frankfurt, Germany
November 21 - Augsburg, Germany
November 23 - Aarau, Switzerland
November 24 - Vienna, Austria
November 25 - Budapest, Hungary
November 27 - Mezzago, Italy
November 28 - Ravenna, Italy
November 30 - Madrid, Spain
December 1 - Hondarribia, Spain
December 2 - Nantes, France
December 3 - Paris, France
December 5 - Leeds, England
December 6 - Nottingham, England
December 8 - Dublin, Ireland
December 9 - Limerick, Ireland
December 10 - Belfast, Northern Ireland
December 11 - Glasgow, Scotland
December 12 - Manchester, England
December 13 - London, England

